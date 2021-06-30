‘It’s a lucky number for me’ – Thomas Partey switches to no.5 jersey at Arsenal

The switch in squad number means Partey will now be wearing the same jersey number for Arsenal and Ghana, as he’s already inherited Michael Essien’s No.5 shirt for the Black Stars.

Explaining his reason for preferring the No.5 jersey, the midfielder described it as a lucky number.

“I like the number 5 because it’s one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me,” Partey said.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal estimated to be worth £45 million.

Partey battled a series of niggling injuries in the just-ended season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for Mikel Arteta’s side and contributed three assists during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the former Atletico Madrid star has admitted that it has not been easy adapting to life in the Premier League.

Discussing how his first season at Arsenal went, the midfielder gave an honest assessment, saying it was full of ups and downs.

He was, however, quick to add that he enjoys the challenge, while expressing hope that he’ll get even better next season.

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season,” Partey told TV3 earlier in June.