Three things we learned from Real Madrid v Liverpool

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is adamant his team have been unfairly criticised throughout a season that could yet end with La Liga and Champions League glory.

Although Real are not the force they were in the glory days of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane still believes in his players, saying this week: "In the end, we deserve trust.

"Through history, this team turns around the things that have been said. We never give up on things. While there is a chance we always fight."

Zidane's insistence that players of Real's experience and past success should be trusted proved prophetic as they delivered a dynamic display against Liverpool.

Despite the absence of central defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Real were too strong for a Liverpool team even more erratic than Zidane's men this term.