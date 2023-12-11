He said with just a month to the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D’Ivoire, it is a bit worrying that the camping base for the national team is still not known.
Uncertainty over Black Stars camping base can affect AFCON chances – Stephen Appiah
Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association to make a final decision on the camping base for the Black Stars.
Speaking to Joy Sports, Appiah said the team could be distracted if issues such as the venue for camping are not sorted with 33 days left to the tournament.
"[Not knowing where to pitch camp at this point] brings a lot of distraction because, at the end of the day when you are going to a tournament, you want everything to be done ahead of time," he said.
"Here we are, we still don't know the venue where the team will go and camp.
"We hope that whatever is happening, they [GFA] know better. They should finalize everything so the boys will go to camp in peace. They will represent Ghana well in Cote d'Ivoire and we will see what they will come out with."
The former Juventus midfielder’s comments come off the back of an admission by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Owusu that the venue for camping for the Black Stars is still yet unknown.
Bobie in an interview said the GFA was yet to bring its plans to the ministry ahead of another continental quest in Ivory Coast.
The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.
