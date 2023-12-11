Uncertainty over Black Stars camping base can affect AFCON chances – Stephen Appiah

Speaking to Joy Sports, Appiah said the team could be distracted if issues such as the venue for camping are not sorted with 33 days left to the tournament.

"[Not knowing where to pitch camp at this point] brings a lot of distraction because, at the end of the day when you are going to a tournament, you want everything to be done ahead of time," he said.

"Here we are, we still don't know the venue where the team will go and camp.

"We hope that whatever is happening, they [GFA] know better. They should finalize everything so the boys will go to camp in peace. They will represent Ghana well in Cote d'Ivoire and we will see what they will come out with."

The former Juventus midfielder’s comments come off the back of an admission by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Owusu that the venue for camping for the Black Stars is still yet unknown.

Bobie in an interview said the GFA was yet to bring its plans to the ministry ahead of another continental quest in Ivory Coast.