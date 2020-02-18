Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo on Saturday in what was a hugely impressive game.

Fodor Smolov opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the seventh minute, but Toni Kroos pulled Madrid level early in the second half.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo mistakenly hacks down Zidane during La Liga game

Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 to the hosts in the 65th minute but Celta Vigo snatched a late draw following a last-minute strike from Santi Mina.

Before then, though, there was a hilarious moment which saw Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo plunge a fluke tackle into Zidane on the touchline.

While running to pick up the ball, the Ghanaian slipped and ended up hacking down the Frenchman.

Joseph Aidoo has taken to his Instagram page to render an unqualified apology to the legendary football player and coach for the unfortunate incident.

The 24-year-old wrote on his Instagram "Sir Zidane, my sincere apologies for the clash in the game. I truly hope you are okay. Sending positive vibes your way. Much respect."

Below is the incident: