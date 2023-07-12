Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

In a video posted on social media, the football star is seen displaying his dancing skills while training at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

The footage captured the enthusiasm of the Ghanaian footballers as they cheered on Rudiger while he confidently displayed his dance moves in their midst.

Rudiger arrived in Ghana for his second visit on the evening of Sunday, July 9, 2023, and has since been seen embracing the local culture and spending quality time with friends during his vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been accompanied by Kingsley Schindler, a German-born Ghanaian player who is also utilizing his off-season in Ghana.

Before his arrival in Ghana, Rudiger made a charitable visit to his native country, Sierra Leone, through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.