Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

Evans Annang

Germany and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is currently enjoying his summer break in Accra.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger
The former Chelsea player who arrived in Ghana’s capital city a few days ago seems to having a time of his life with some friends and acquaintances.

In a video posted on social media, the football star is seen displaying his dancing skills while training at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

The footage captured the enthusiasm of the Ghanaian footballers as they cheered on Rudiger while he confidently displayed his dance moves in their midst.

Rudiger arrived in Ghana for his second visit on the evening of Sunday, July 9, 2023, and has since been seen embracing the local culture and spending quality time with friends during his vacation.

He has been accompanied by Kingsley Schindler, a German-born Ghanaian player who is also utilizing his off-season in Ghana.

Before his arrival in Ghana, Rudiger made a charitable visit to his native country, Sierra Leone, through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.

Watch his dance moves below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
