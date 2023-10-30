Video: Sarkodie performs at wedding ceremony of Kwasi Appiah’s daughter

Audrey and her long-time boyfriend consecrated their relationship on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and are now officially Mr. and Mrs.

Pulse Ghana

Photos from their traditional ceremony showed Kwasi Appiah present and well dressed in a special Kente cloth.

Other family members and loved ones of the groom and bride were also present to support their traditional marriage.

The couple had their white wedding over the weekend, with Sarkodie surprising them with a performance at the reception.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Appiah has said he aims to make history by qualifying the country for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

According to him, his targets also include building a competitive team that will also be able to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appiah made a winning start to life as Sudan’s head coach after guiding them to a rare victory against Chad – their first win since March.

The North African side edged Chad 1-0 in an international friendly at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia earlier in October.

Although Appiah's spell as Sudan boss has been slightly destabilised by the turmoil in the country, the Ghanaian coach said he still hopes to achieve his targets, having been the first indigenous coach to lead Ghana to the World Cup in 2014.

"The target I have been given is to build a team and ensure the team qualify for the 2026 World Cup and the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

