Watch: Video shows Raphael Dwamena’s final moments when he collapsed on the pitch

Play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

Dwamena’s death has been confirmed by some of his former clubs, with Swiss side FC Zurich taking to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn him.

“FC Zurich mourns Raphael Dwamena. Rest in Peace Raphael Dwamena. You will always be one of us!” the club wrote.

His most recent setback came in 2021 when he collapsed while playing in a cup game for the Austrian club BW Linz.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, leading to the match against Hartberg being called off.

Despite being a promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season, Dwamena’s career was often held back by his heart condition.

In 2017, a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion fell through when he failed a medical after a heart condition was detected.

He underwent surgery to correct the condition and returned to action in January 2020, but had since been playing with a defibrillator.

There were calls for Dwamena to retire from football due to his recurring heart condition but the striker often insisted he was keen on playing as long as he was medically fit to do so.