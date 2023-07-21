ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Sulley Muntari trains kids on how to shoot from distance

Emmanuel Ayamga

A video of Sulley Muntari training young footballers on how to shoot from distance has gone viral on social media.

The 38-year-old was captured tutoring kids on a football pitch on shooting, as he watched them fire the balls into the net.

Muntari officially announced his retirement in November 2022 after almost two decades as a professional footballer.

The former midfielder, who last played for Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak, however, didn’t confirm whether he was going into coaching.

“I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play,” he told Sky Sports when he confirmed his retirement.

“I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done.”

Last year, Muntari parted ways with Hearts of Oak after the club failed to reach an agreement with him over a contract extension.

He joined the Phobians in 2022 and was a key player for the club as they romped to the FA Cup title and the President’s Cup.

Muntari also scored his first goal for the club in March last year when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having been unattached since the end of the 2021/22 season, Muntari finally announced his retirement from football.

