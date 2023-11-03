Video: Watch how Kudus bamboozled Arsenal’s Tomiyasu with cheeky flick

Midway through the game, Kudus also produced a brilliant skill to beat Tomiyasu, with his skill going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kudus also revelled in his goal that helped West Ham United to beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After Ben White’s own goal gave the Hammers an early lead, Kudus made it 2-0 with a brilliant finish in the 50th minute.

The Ghana international produced a deft first touch to track Nayef Aguerd’s long pass, shifted the ball on the inside and belted it past Aaron Ramsdale in the far post.

“Wow, what a finish. I think it was a beautiful ball from Nayef Aguerd, so I just had to take the touch inside because there was no space outside,” Kudus said of his

goal.

“I also saw the goalkeeper on the other side. When I come inside then it’s [putting the ball in the] far corner. Boom. And then it was a goal.”

Meanwhile, Kudus and compatriot Thomas Partey have been nominated for the 2023 CAF men’s player of the year award.

The pair are part of a 30-man shortlist released by the continent’s football governing body on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Other nominees are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

This year’s CAF Awards Gala will take place on December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco, where the best men's and women’s footballers will be celebrated.

