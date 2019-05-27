A Stephen Nyarko's header in the 39th minute was enough to give the Porcupines Warriors a well-deserved victory.

The attacking midfielder pounced into the goal area to connect his head to Kwame Boahene's cross beyond the reach of ASEC goalie, Sylla Mamadou.

The match was part of the commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who ascended the throne of the Asante kingdom 20 years ago.

Asante Kotoko and ASEC Mimosa have together annexed 81 major trophies in history and have contributed immensely to the development of football and unity in Africa not forgetting the great football talents they have produced in time past.

The two former African champions last met in 2004 CAF Champions League, which Asante Kotoko knocked out the Ivorians via the away goal rule after both legs ended in a draw.