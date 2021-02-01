The win was the first chalked by Great Olympics in 17 years against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League. They had last defeated the Phobians 3-2 in 2004.

Two stunning first-half goals from captain Gladson Awako and Maxwell Abbey Quaye were enough to give Great Olympics all the three points.

Great Olympics made their intention clear right from the blast of the referee’s first whistle.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye should have taken the lead for the visitors, but he wasted time on the ball and was denied from hitting the back of the net.

In the 14th minute, a player of the Wonder Club was bough down outside the 18-yard box and Gladson Awako stepped up for the kick by curling it over the human wall into the net leaving Richard Ayi miserable in the post.

Three minutes later Great Olympics doubled their lead through Maxwell Quaye. He was set up by his brother Samuel Quaye and non-drop drive zoomed into the net.

Hearts of Oak after conceding the two goals came into the game and created some goal scoring chances, but Great Olympics defended gallantly to deny them from reducing the deficit.

The Phobians after the recess showed much urgency and nearly got a goal in the early exchanges.

Emmanuel Nettey’s drive hit the side post and Victor Aidoo’s header was parried away by goalkeeper Salifu Said who was named the Man of the Match.

Against the run of play Maxwell Abbey Quaye nearly made it 3-0 for Great Olympics after he was put through but with just the goalkeeper to beat his curler went over the crossbar.

Hearts of Oak continued their pursuit for a goal, but the Great Olympics defence were resolute.

Great Olympics came into the game again and showcased some entertaining football to the delight of their fans.

Hearts of Oak in the late minute pilled pressure on their city rivals. Abdul Manaf should have got them a consolation after Daniel Barnie’s shot was punched towards him by Said but with just the goalkeeper to beat his effort was blocked.

This is Hearts of Oak’s defeat in six league games. They last suffered a defeat in December against Aduana Stars.