We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew

Sola Ayew says his nephew Andre Ayew is not eager to become the skipper of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

He explained that the Ayew family has advised Andre Ayew to stay calm and not to be anxious of becoming the Black Stars captain, because if it is meant to be, it would come naturally.

Several Ghanaians believe Andre Ayew wants to emulate his father as the skipper of the Black Stars of Ghana and it has as a result created tension between him and Asamoah Gyan the substantive captain of the team, resulting in factionalism.

However, the Sola Ayew has indicated that becoming the Black Stars captain is not Andre Ayew’s topmost priority.

“Andre Ayew is not eager for the Black Stars captaincy. It would come by itself. We have been advising him on that,” he told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

And when asked about what he thinks about the exclusion of Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew from Black Stars clash against Kenya, he raised issues about the call-up

“There were two Ghanaians who were doing so well in Europe last season- Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew,” Sola Ayew added.

“However, Thomas Partey was handed a call-up and Jordan Ayew was left out. Ghanaians are the best judge of whether the Ayews qualified to be in the team or not.”

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are currently playing for Fenerbahçe and Crystal Palace, respectively.