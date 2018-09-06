Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew


Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew

Sola Ayew, the younger brother of Abedi Pele Ayew, the father of Andre Ayew says the former Swansea City player has been adviced not to rush for the Black Stars captaincy.

  • Published:
We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew play We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew

Sola Ayew says his nephew Andre Ayew is not eager to become the skipper of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

He explained that the Ayew family has advised Andre Ayew to stay calm and not to be anxious of becoming the Black Stars captain, because if it is meant to be, it would come naturally.

 Several Ghanaians believe Andre Ayew wants to emulate his father as the skipper of the Black Stars of Ghana and it has as a result created tension between him and Asamoah Gyan the substantive captain of the team, resulting in factionalism.

However, the Sola Ayew has indicated that becoming the Black Stars captain is not Andre Ayew’s topmost priority.

“Andre Ayew is not eager for the Black Stars captaincy. It would come by itself. We have been advising him on that,” he told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

And when asked about what he thinks about the exclusion of Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew from Black Stars clash against Kenya, he raised issues about the call-up

There were two Ghanaians who were doing so well in Europe last season- Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew,” Sola Ayew added.

“However, Thomas Partey was handed a call-up and Jordan Ayew was left out. Ghanaians are the best judge of whether the Ayews qualified to be in the team or not.”

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are currently playing for Fenerbahçe and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Today In History: Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup Today In History Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash
Germany vs France: Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage Germany vs France Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Football: England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale Football England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale
Transfer: Liberty Professionals star Amoh Attipoe joins Spanish side Extremadura UD Transfer Liberty Professionals star Amoh Attipoe joins Spanish side Extremadura UD
Football: Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza - reports Football Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza - reports

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
7 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
8 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
9 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

2018 Ivan Rakitic names Modric as his best player in the world
"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League
Football Mancini determined to rekindle Italy's love affair with football
Guus Hiddink has a wealth of experience at international and club level, including spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea
Football Ambitious China turn to Hiddink to fulfil Olympic hopes
Mirahmetjan Muzepper is primed to become the first ethnic Uighur to play for China's national team
Football Uighur footballer chases China landmark in troubled times