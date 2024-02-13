We took responsibility for Black Stars' poor AFCON performance – George Boateng

“It was difficult to deal with the fact that you didn’t progress to the next stage but it’s football,” the former Dutch international said on Sky Sports.

“All you can do as a coaching staff is accept responsibility for it, evaluate what went wrong together with the FA and players to help ourselves to make sure that next time when we do get another opportunity, we learn from it.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.