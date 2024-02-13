ADVERTISEMENT
We took responsibility for Black Stars' poor AFCON performance – George Boateng

Evans Annang

George Boateng, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars has lamented the poor performance of the team at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

GFA favours George Boateng as next Black Stars coach if Chris Hughton is sacked

He said the team performed poorly and as part of the coaching team, they took responsibility for that.

“It was difficult to deal with the fact that you didn’t progress to the next stage but it’s football,” the former Dutch international said on Sky Sports.

“All you can do as a coaching staff is accept responsibility for it, evaluate what went wrong together with the FA and players to help ourselves to make sure that next time when we do get another opportunity, we learn from it.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

George Boateng: Black Stars assistant coach joins beIN Sports as pundit for World Cup Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.

The entire coaching staff was sacked by the Ghana Football Association immediately after it was confirmed Ghana was eliminated.

