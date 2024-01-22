ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll provoke Ghana and take the game like a final – Mozambique coach Conde

Evans Annang

Chiquinho Conde, the coach of Mozambique has declared that they have a game plan against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Mozambique coach Conde
Mozambique coach Conde

He said they plan to play against Ghana like a final and frustrate the Black Stars as well.

With the Blue Sharks facing the seven-time champions, Ghana and Mozambique will fight it out in the other game of the group on Monday.

"We will play at 200% to win this match. We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have a peace of mind even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final," he said at the pre-match presser.

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage
Both Ghana and Mozambique have a chance of progress as at least the third best placed team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Egypt, same as Mozambique and the Pharaohs but both teams lost to Cape Verde, who are top of the table.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

