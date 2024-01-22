He said they plan to play against Ghana like a final and frustrate the Black Stars as well.
We’ll provoke Ghana and take the game like a final – Mozambique coach Conde
Chiquinho Conde, the coach of Mozambique has declared that they have a game plan against the Black Stars of Ghana.
With the Blue Sharks facing the seven-time champions, Ghana and Mozambique will fight it out in the other game of the group on Monday.
"We will play at 200% to win this match. We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somehow frustrated and don’t have a peace of mind even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final," he said at the pre-match presser.
Both Ghana and Mozambique have a chance of progress as at least the third best placed team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.
The Black Stars drew 2-2 with Egypt, same as Mozambique and the Pharaohs but both teams lost to Cape Verde, who are top of the table.
