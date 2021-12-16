RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’ve raised only $2 million for Ghana’s AFCON and World Cup participation – Sports Minister

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Sports Minister has disclosed that the Ministry has been able to raise about $2 million from corporate Ghana to fund the Black Stars’ participation at the next Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) and World Cup.

We’ve raised only $2 million for Ghana’s AFCON and World Cup participation – Sports Minister
We’ve raised only $2 million for Ghana’s AFCON and World Cup participation – Sports Minister

It will be recalled that, in April, the Sports Minister said the national team will need a sum of $25 million as funding for both tournaments.

Recommended articles

He said this during a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Presidency subsequently announced that the government would provide $10 million, with corporate Ghana tasked with helping to raise the remaining $15 million.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif
Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif Pulse Ghana

In a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, the Sports Minister said $2 million has been raised so far from corporate Ghana and called for more support for the Black Stars.

It can be recalled that His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited corporate Ghana to a breakfast meeting in order to raise about $25m US Dollars to support government’s funding of our various national teams, especially the Black Stars,” Mr. Ussif said.

“So far, corporate Ghana has supported us to raise about $2m US Dollars, and I want to, on behalf of the President, thank all those who have fulfilled their pledges.

“I also want to appeal to those who are yet to fulfill their pledges to do so because there are many upcoming international competitions for our national teams.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired in Group C of the AFCON alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Ghana has also qualified for the play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after finishing top of their group.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week