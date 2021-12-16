We’ve raised only $2 million for Ghana’s AFCON and World Cup participation – Sports Minister

He said this during a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Presidency subsequently announced that the government would provide $10 million, with corporate Ghana tasked with helping to raise the remaining $15 million.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, the Sports Minister said $2 million has been raised so far from corporate Ghana and called for more support for the Black Stars.

“It can be recalled that His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited corporate Ghana to a breakfast meeting in order to raise about $25m US Dollars to support government’s funding of our various national teams, especially the Black Stars,” Mr. Ussif said.

“So far, corporate Ghana has supported us to raise about $2m US Dollars, and I want to, on behalf of the President, thank all those who have fulfilled their pledges.

“I also want to appeal to those who are yet to fulfill their pledges to do so because there are many upcoming international competitions for our national teams.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired in Group C of the AFCON alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.