‘Win AFCON or reimburse the money invested in you’ – Guinea President warns national team

The Syli Nationale are paired in Group B of the AFCON alongside Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Guinea have also never won the AFCON, with their best finish in the tournament being a runner-up place in 1976.

However, interim President Doumbouya has tasked the team to win the cup or risk reimbursing every money invested in them.

“The cup, or you reimburse the money that's been invested in you,” the Guinean President told the players, as quoted by African Insider.

Meanwhile, Ghana has also named a 30-man squad for the tournament, which includes five players from the Ghana Premier League.

The local players are Hearts of Ok goalkeeper Richard Attah, Dream FC’s Philemon Baffour, Real Tamale United’s David Abagna, Dreams FC’s Abdul Fatau Issahaku and Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The usual suspects are also in the squad, including captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan Ayew and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Swindon Town goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot has also been named in the squad while regular shot-stopper Richard Ofori misses out after battling injuries in recent months.

In defence, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman are all in there, with Khalid Mumin making getting a debut call-up.

In midfield, Baba Iddrisu, Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo and Kudus Mohammed have also made the cut.