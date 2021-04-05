Zidane: Nobody should write off Real Madrid

Zidane raised the possibility of Eden Hazard being involved in the first leg in Madrid on Tuesday, even though the Belgian has missed the last three weeks with a pelvic injury. Hazard trained at Valdebebas on Monday morning.

"We have talked a lot about this, Hazard has to be calm. The important thing is that he has recovered," said Zidane. "If the player is well, I want him with the team. We are going to do things little by little and we'll see what happens."

Madrid will be without their captain Sergio Ramos, who injured his calf on international duty last month with Spain.

Ramos played a key role as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018, after his challenge forced Mohamed Salah to be substituted in the first half.

"I know Sergio, he is a teammate, a friend," said Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez. "It's a shame, nobody likes to be injured in moments as important as this and even more so when you know Sergio, who is the captain.