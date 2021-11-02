RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Zimbabwe international Tendai Ndoro has reportedly gone bankrupt after losing all his properties to his ex-wife following their divorce.

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name
Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

The 36-year-old is said to have registered his properties in the name of his South African partner, Thando Maseko.

Recommended articles

Ndoro and his wife, who is a model, used to live in South Africa in the footballer's multi-million dollar Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg.

twitter.com

However, following their divorce, the footballer is said to have lost all his cars and the apartment to her.

Ndoro spent the better part of his playing career in South Africa, where he played for Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, Black Aces and Ajax Cape Town.

He also made a fortune when he earned a transfer to Asia, lining up for Omani top division side Al-Orouba.

twitter.com

According to a report by Zimbabwean portal Soccer24, the veteran forward has been struggling financially since his divorce.

A source close to the footballer is quoted as saying that all his properties have gone to his ex-wife, since he registered them in her name.

“As you know, Tindo (Ndoro) was married to Thando. But they didn’t have the best of marriages, they were always fighting. Despite that, he registered the house he had here in South Africa and the luxury cars they had, under the lady’s name,” the source said.

“So when they had a fall-out, he lost everything to Maseko, which explains the situation he is in now.”

twitter.com

Meanwhile, Ndoro is said to have received some financial help from the owner of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Geroge Morfou.

His Zimbabwean teammate and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also reported to have given him some money.

See just how much money is in Asamoah Gyan's money box.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli

Andre Ayew equals father Abedi Pele’s goal record at Al Sadd after scoring against Al Ahli