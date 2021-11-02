Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Ndoro and his wife, who is a model, used to live in South Africa in the footballer's multi-million dollar Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg.

However, following their divorce, the footballer is said to have lost all his cars and the apartment to her.

Ndoro spent the better part of his playing career in South Africa, where he played for Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, Black Aces and Ajax Cape Town.

He also made a fortune when he earned a transfer to Asia, lining up for Omani top division side Al-Orouba.

According to a report by Zimbabwean portal Soccer24, the veteran forward has been struggling financially since his divorce.

A source close to the footballer is quoted as saying that all his properties have gone to his ex-wife, since he registered them in her name.

“As you know, Tindo (Ndoro) was married to Thando. But they didn’t have the best of marriages, they were always fighting. Despite that, he registered the house he had here in South Africa and the luxury cars they had, under the lady’s name,” the source said.

“So when they had a fall-out, he lost everything to Maseko, which explains the situation he is in now.”

Meanwhile, Ndoro is said to have received some financial help from the owner of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Geroge Morfou.