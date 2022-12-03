RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Ghanaians are being unfair to Dede Ayew – MP

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Murtala Mohammed, member of Parliament for Tamale Central has asked Ghanaians to stop castigating the captain of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew for missing the penalty in the game against Uruguay in the World Cup.

Speaking on the key point on TV3, he said Ghanaians are being unfair to the young lad because he has been selfless and given his all to the Black Stars.

“Ghanaians have been unfair to Dede, this gentleman has been working, there is no player in the Black Stars who has killed himself for the Black Stars than Dede. They hated his father and they are doing that to his son.

“This guy has dedicated himself to the Black Stars. Tell me which Black Stars player has sacrificed himself for the team more than Dede,”

Adding that, “I am not just defending Dede, I will defend anyone at any time, I defended Asamoah Gyan.”

Ghanaians should be a little fair to Dede for his selflessness to the Black Stars

Uruguay beat Ghana 2:1 in their clash on Friday, leading to Ghana's exit from the world cup

