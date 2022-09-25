'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Football twitter is by far the most active community on the Twitter space, with constant agendas and banter always headlining the trend table nearly every day of the week on the platform.

However, a Twitter user decided to press some buttons in the midst of the mild calm on the social space due to the international break - which most football fans never seem to enjoy especially as the season just kicked off.

The user identified as @imoteda took to the social networking platform to post a hot take which has now angered most football fans.

According to her via her tweet: "So many people think football players are crazy popular. It’s so weird. Like how can you say a football player is more popular than Beyonce? Then name two football players than even I wouldn’t recognize. Lol"

Multi-Award winning Grammy artiste Beyonce is no doubt a music icon and one of the most successful artistes of her generation.

Beyonce is very popular in for her music globally as well as in the U.S but even so, her popularity arguably does not measure up to that of the biggest stars in the game, just from their social following.

It only took seconds before a large section of the football community decided to quote her tweet, slamming the sheer audacity to underestimate the popularity of the biggest football stars on the globe.

To begin with, two of football's biggest stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a combined following of more than 1 billion on all their social media channels when put together with Ronaldo boasting as the most followed person on Instagram.

Not to talk of the number of fans each most of the elite club sides in Europe boast of.

For a sport, which is undisputedly the most watched sport globally, her claims were deemed as largely an exaggeration, if not entirely untrue.

Underestimating how wide football is as a sport might even be considered as plain disrespectful seeing how much traction it gathers on the internet globally whenever there's a big event.

Her argument, though, might be valid to an extent. But many football fans on Twitter were not having it and have now reacted to her claims.