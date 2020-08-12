According to the athlete he made the switch to represent the Dutch mainly because of support.

Speaking to Accra based TV3, Gaisah said he was not appreciated in Ghana when he was competing for the country.

He said : “Whenever you compete in sports for [Ghana] and you are not getting the necessary support that you are suppose to get meanwhile you are competing with other people from different countries and you know the kind of support they are getting.

“…in order for athletes not to go out of the county, they will need support to be able to perform very well.

Ignatius Gaisah

“When I was in Ghana, they did not celebrate me as I was expecting.”

“And so I had to make decisions for myself and then had to move to Netherlands to see the difference,” he said.