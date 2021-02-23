The termination is a mutual agreement between the club and the player.

Gyan has been struggling to make an impact at the club since he was signed on for the 2020/2021 season.

In a statement on the termination, Legon Cities said: “The club has received your letter dated the 8th February 2021 and acknowledge its content as such."

“As per the contract signed between the two parties, there are clearly stated clauses of termination that is binding on both parties. We refer to you the clauses states in the agreement(contract) on the inception of your relationship with the club, herein being clauses 14.1 – 14.5.”

Legon Cities beat AshGold 5-2

“In line with the stated clauses, we mutually (club and player) come to a closure of the contract and wish you the very best for the future.”

Nicholas Gyan formerly played for Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs and Simba FC in the Tanzanian league.