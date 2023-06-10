Man City completes treble with win over Inter Milan

After winning the Premier League and FA Cup, Pep Gardiola's boys become the only second English club to achieve the feat after Rodri’s crisp 68th-minute strike settled an attritional final.

Every City fan is having the time of their life and there are so many Sky Blue smiles.

Everyone believes this is City’s time and whether it’s the sun or the beer, it’s hard not to get carried by their optimism.

Guardiola and his boys take a walk in the history books.