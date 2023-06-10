ADVERTISEMENT
Man City completes treble with win over Inter Milan

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A fantastic performance by Internazionale but Manchester City is just one step ahead of every team.

The much-anticipated cracker between Italian giant Inter Milan and European side Manchester City brought the Ataturk Stadium to an erupted excitement as the Europeans once again outdid the expected to complete a treble after beating Simone Inzaghi boys to a 1 - 0 win.

After winning the Premier League and FA Cup, Pep Gardiola's boys become the only second English club to achieve the feat after Rodri’s crisp 68th-minute strike settled an attritional final.

Every City fan is having the time of their life and there are so many Sky Blue smiles.

Everyone believes this is City’s time and whether it’s the sun or the beer, it’s hard not to get carried by their optimism.

Guardiola and his boys take a walk in the history books.

It has taken Pep Guardiola 12 years and a lot of frustration to win the Champions League again without Lionel Messi

Reymond Awusei Johnson
