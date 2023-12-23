The triumph not only solidifies its status as one of the world's elite football clubs but also marks a significant milestone in the club's pursuit of global excellence.
Man City triumph over Fluminense with Club World Cup win
In a historic achievement for English football and the Premier League, Manchester City etched their name in the annals of soccer history by clinching the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Citizens lifted the FIFA Club World Cup thanks to a strike from Julian Alvarez and an own goal from Nino before Phil Foden added a third in the 72nd minute and the Argentine netted his second in stoppage time thrashing Brazilian side Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.
It goes down as Manchester City’s fifth piece of silverware in 2023 after also securing the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
Interestingly, this historic FIFA Club World Cup win also comes just days after Manchester City became the first Premier League side on record to do one thing in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.
Success meant City emulated Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea in lifting the Club World Cup, but became the first English side to win five trophies in a calendar year.
The Treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season was followed by the Uefa Super Cup in August.
Manchester City has now written itself into the history books with manager Pep Guardiola going down in history as one the greatest managers of all time.
