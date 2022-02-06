Michael Kwame Adade is set to launch MIKWAD Foundation in July 2022

The Bechem born Ghanaian who now manages a small private jet company in Germany says he has over the years offered support for the homeless in Germany, by feeding and clothing them during winter. However, upon a reflection of the nature of the life of many rural Ghanaians, he will from July 2022 begin his charity work in Ghana, specifically targeting rural folks and communities.

According to him, his foundation focuses on the provision of portable drinking water, sanitation, support to the aged and physically challenged, and educational support to poor and needy students.

When asked how he intends to finance these projects, he revealed to Pulse.com.gh that "I have always relied on donations from my former teammates and friends I made while playing Juvenal football, and they have been a strong part of the work I have done in Munich and I know they will be part of our work here in Ghana".

MIKWAD Foundation is set to begin operations in July with its first project to be executed in Bechem in the Bono Region and eventually expand into other regions in subsequent years.