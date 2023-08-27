Mohammed Kudus completes West Ham United medicals ahead of transfer

Mohammed Kudus, who has been performing remarkably well for Ajax, arrived in London on Saturday to undergo his medical assessment as part of the preparations for his move to West Ham United.

His impressive performances over the past season and the current one have attracted interest from various top clubs, but West Ham managed to secure his services.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer deal reportedly involves a transfer fee of €41.5 million, with an additional €3 million possible in add-ons. Ajax will also retain a 10% sell-on clause. Notably, Kudus had drawn attention from other prominent clubs, including Chelsea, earlier in the current transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion had also shown interest and reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month.

Kudus has been in outstanding form, contributing four goals and one assist in the ongoing season. These performances build upon his impressive record of 17 goals across all competitions for Ajax in the previous season.