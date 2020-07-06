Anwomaso holds a special place in Akwasi Frimpong’s heart because his Grandmother lives there.

READ MORE: Akwasi Frimpong Writes: Raising my voice for what's right

Akwasi Frimpong wanted to ensure that the people in the area are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic, so with the support of his wife and Forever Ghana, they made this possible by giving back to the society.

The team was led by Mr. Michael Boafo, Managing Director of Forever Living Products Ghana and Mr. Julius Ayimasu, the leading Forever Business Owner and Soaring Manager for Ghana.

Frimpong and his wife thanked the Forever Living family in Ghana & the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Ghana for making the distribution possible in those communities.

In Ghana wearing a face mask in public has become mandatory. As of Monday, July 6th 20,085 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana.

Ghana has carried out one of the highest number of tests in the continent at 254,331.

The West African nation is one of the worst affected countries on the continent registering positive coronavirus cases. However, it has one of lowest number of deaths from the deadly virus at 122.