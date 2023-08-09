First-ever female beach soccer team in Ghana unveiled

The Queen led a Royal delegation to accompany GFA President Kurt Okraku and Beach Soccer Chairman Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to witness the climax of the 2023 Ada ASAFOTUFIAMI FESTIVAL which was highlighted by the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

The historic curtain raiser match which was played under full Fifa Beach Soccer rules was won by Adasco Ladies in a 3-0 win over Otrokpey Ladies.

Naana Kabukour Dagojo Dumaaley I witnessed the other matches played on the day and could not hide her excitement.

"This is my first encounter with Beach Soccer and I love it. I now understand why the girls are so passionate about this sport and I will do all I can to support them to succeed"

GFA President Kurt Okraku said that the sport will continue to grow and plans for more support has already been tabled by the appropriate departments of the FA to CAF and FIFA.

"I will ensure that more support is given to push the growth and development of Ghana Beach Soccer at all levels and what I have witnessed today is evidence that there is a very strong desire for beach soccer by girls at grassroots levels too".