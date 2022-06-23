'We've finished as high as we could in every single race'- George Russell defends Sir Lewis Hamilton, praises his work ethic

Having finished amongst the top five in every race so far this season, it is obvious that Russell has quickly adjusted to life at his new employers.

Sir Hamilton, on the other hand, is enduring a rather difficult season going by his lofty standards. Russell defended his teammate, saying that the results could not have been better with all things considered.

“On the technical side, he's pretty impressive, which a lot of people probably won't recognise or appreciate. Definitely, room to improve but I think in terms of results it's been fine.

"I don't think we could have probably achieved much higher results when I look at the season rationally. Other than Bahrain, we've probably finished as high as we could in every single race.” Russell said.

Hamilton recorded his second podium finish in last week’s Canadian Grand Prix, his first since the Bahrain GP. This came after he secured a fourth-place finish in Baku at the race before.