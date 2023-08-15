Hungarian Embassy denies Ghanaian athletes visas for World Athletics Championships

This means Ghana will be missing some of its best athletes when the World Athletics Championships take place from August 19 to August 27, 2023.

Expectations were high for Rose Yeboah, who recently set a new national record of 1.94m on her way to winning gold at the World University Games in China.

She is also currently the African Champion in women’s high jump, but she will not be able to feature at the upcoming Championships in Budapest due to her visa denial.

Meanwhile, Sarfo Ansah was also set to join Ghana’s 4x100m relay team after replacing Benjamin Azamati, who pulled out of the competition due to an injury.

Last week, Azamati withdrew from the upcoming Championships, citing a groin injury which had been exacerbated by his travelling between continents and still actively partaking in competitions.

A statement from the 25-year-old said it was best to withdraw due to his inability to recover in time and based on medical advice.

