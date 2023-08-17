According to him, he’s not a fan of gambling and considers sports betting as “haram,” an Arabic term that means forbidden.
‘Betting is haram’ – NDC's Muntaka Mubarak supports 10% sports betting tax
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has backed government’s 10% withholding tax on bet winnings.
The former Minority Chief Whip added that he sees nothing wrong with taxing the winnings of gamblers, provided their deposits are not taxed.
His comments seem to contradict the stance of the NDC Youth Wing, who had hit out at the government for introducing such a tax.
"Betting is haram and taxing is a way to develop the country. Anyone who earns income from working deserves to pay tax, so the question is don't they get profit from betting?" Muntaka said on Angel FM.
"If it was their capital that is being taxed that will be the problem but it is rather the earnings that are being taxed. I get taxed for the income I earn from working, so why don't they want to pay tax?"
On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.
This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.
The decision has, however, been criticised by a section of Ghanaians, some of who took to social media to bash the government.
