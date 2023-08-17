‘Betting is haram’ – NDC's Muntaka Mubarak supports 10% sports betting tax

The former Minority Chief Whip added that he sees nothing wrong with taxing the winnings of gamblers, provided their deposits are not taxed.

His comments seem to contradict the stance of the NDC Youth Wing, who had hit out at the government for introducing such a tax.

"Betting is haram and taxing is a way to develop the country. Anyone who earns income from working deserves to pay tax, so the question is don't they get profit from betting?" Muntaka said on Angel FM.

"If it was their capital that is being taxed that will be the problem but it is rather the earnings that are being taxed. I get taxed for the income I earn from working, so why don't they want to pay tax?"

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority implemented a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.

This followed the government’s decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.

