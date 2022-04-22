Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

‟I started early as a 6-year-old girl going karting and it made me feel different from other girls and boys in a very special and positive way,

‟I think it is a very cool activity, and I love the feeling of going fast and racing. The extreme accelerating and the hard braking, but I’m also interested in the mechanics and engineering," Raducanu said.

Raducanu also revealed that she had even taken her love of speed further, even trying out motocross earlier in life.

"I had so much fun once I started to get good and confident at it. Later motocross was a step up in challenge from go-karting. But also lots of fun as let’s be honest, which kid doesn’t like getting dirty in the mud?" Raducanu said.

In addition to being an avid motorsports fan, Raducanu follows Formula One closely, naming a McLaren driver as her favourite racer.

"As for the [F1] driver, Daniel Ricciardo would be my favourite as I think his skills and laid-back style are more fun and conducive to learning and improving fast."

Raducanu, who was recently announced as the new Porsche brand ambassador, is playing at this week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. In an interview with the tournament, Raducanu opened up on her love for motorsport.

Although she loves the speed and thrill of fast cars, Raducanu who is just 19 revealed that she is a calm and calculated driver at least when she is allowed to drive.

‟I would say I am a very safe and pretty decent driver who enjoys going fast when permitted. When I’m back home, I drive 3 hours a day to train. On my travels I don’t get to drive very often as I’m still too young for car rentals," Raducanu explained.