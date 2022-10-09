Ronda Rousey is new Smackdown Women's Champion as Bray Wyatt returns and other results from Extreme Rules

His return came after a Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins that notably featured UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee.

Wyatt made his return to WWE about 19 months after being released on July 31, 2021.

WWE closed out Extreme Rules with Wyatt's ominous and theatrical comeback, which elicited a huge response from those in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center.

Extreme Rules also featured the crowning of Ronda Rousey as the new SmackDown women's champion dethroning Liv Morgan as well as an epic conclusion to the "I Quit" match between Finn Balor and Edge.

2022 WWE Extreme Rules Match Results

Here are the full results from Saturday night's showpiece:

SmackDown Women's Championship - Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan(c) to become new women's champion (Extreme Rules)

The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium (Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook) via Pinfall

Raw Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (Champion) retained her title against Bayley (Ladder Match)

Finn Balor defeated Edge (I Quit Match)

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins via submission (Fight Pit)

The "White Rabbit" is unveiled as Bray Wyatt returned:

Cormier raised Riddle's hand in victory while walking up the ramp just before the arena lights cut out.

Fireflies then filled the arena as fans turned on the flashlights from their phones, before the familiar tune of, "He's got the whole world in his hands" rang throughout the Wells Fargo Center.

Wyatt's various puppet pals emerged one by one in different pockets of the arena as full-sized humans in costumes as the suspense built.

A creepy video montage was followed by a close-up of an ominous door as the Philadelphia crowd shouted, "Holy shit!"

The man believed to be Wyatt, wearing a brand new mask, walked through the smoke-filled door with his trademark lantern.

Wyatt then stripped off the mask, revealing his face and confirming his return to the excitement of fans in the arena. He blew out the lantern and the screen went black with a new logo flashing on the screen.

Karion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall (Strap Match)