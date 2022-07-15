'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

“Distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final? ” Kyrgios asked the umpire.

“There’s not a bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me. And she did it again. It nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable? Nothing is acceptable? So kick her out!”

Kyrgios went on to lose the final to Djokovic and has since come out to apologise for his antics. "To all the ball kids and umpires, you and I have a very tough relationship at times, but I thought I'd thank you for putting up with it," he said.

Kyrgios family speaks

Reacting to the outburst and the backlash which has followed, Kyrgios’ brother Christos has leapt to his defence."Being in his box can be an uncomfortable experience, but it wouldn't be Nick if he didn't show his ferocity on the pitch. He tries to keep the intensity high and thinks it's the best way.” Christos said.

He went on to explain that the repeated outbursts are often a sign that Kyrgios needs help to deal with the pressure in his matches, and his friends and family are all ready to support him.

“For him, shouting is a valve to reduce pressure and nerves. He knows we love him and will support him no matter what he tells us, so he lets go and tries to focus on us. We have told him many times that he needs it, and he thinks he helps him, he can tell us, and we made it clear that we will always be there, we will not abandon him."

In contrast to his brother Christos, Kyrgios' mother Norlaila is not as fond of his temper, explaining that this is one of the reasons she is not always present at his matches.