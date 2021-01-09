The Arsenal star might play a role in today's FA Cup clash against Newcastle, manager Mikel Arteta has hinted.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been on the sidelines for several weeks after injuring himself in a game against Tottenham Hotspurs last December.

Addressing the press ahead of the tie, Mikel Arteta was optimistic of using the midfield maestro somewhere in the game.

“Well, we’ve got an extra two training sessions – we will assess after that whether he’s completely fully ready to start or participate against Newcastle or if we’re gonna leave it another few days for the Palace game,” Arteta remarked.

Thomas Partey

“But he’s been training really good. He’s comfortable. He’s not aware of the injury right now. He’s done more than what he did after the injury when he played against Spurs. So he’s in a good space, a good mood and you can see the player he is when he’s training.”

Partey has struggled with injuries since joining the Londoners in a £45 million move from Atlético Madrid last summer.