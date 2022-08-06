RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Check out the highest paid Premier League players including Cristiano Ronaldo, KevIn De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players
Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

inRead

The Englishman has had a trophy laden time at Manchester City, and while on some days he seems to tail off, he has been ever present for Pep Guardiola and his side, playing mostly at center back, but also being able to adapt at right back. A solid player on his day.

John Stones is a solid player on his day
John Stones is a solid player on his day POOL

Signed by Chelsea from RB Leipzig, the German has had a rather underwhelming time at the Blues. Many had expected him to bring his form from Germany to the Blues but that hasn't occurred, with the German mostly playing a bit part role and also having some crisis with his finishing. Hasn't been the best time for the Germans.

Relax, Chelsea’s Timo Werner is not a lost cause
Relax, Chelsea’s Timo Werner is not a lost cause Pulse Nigeria

The former Leicester City midfielder has been one of Chelsea's stalwarts, running the midfield, winning titles and then also awards, kante has been impressive for the Blue, and being the club's second best paid player is no surprise at all.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (R) celebrates at Leicester
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (R) celebrates at Leicester AFP

An amazing winger on his day, with a knack for scoring goals, Sterling has been one of Manchester City's best players.

Following his move to Chelsea, his earnings definitely equals his abilities on the pitch and being one of the best paid players is definitely no surprise.

This was surely not why Raheem Sterling left Manchester City.
This was surely not why Raheem Sterling left Manchester City. Pulse Nigeria

The Record signing in the Premier League, and the most expensive English player, it is little to no surprise that he is one of the highest paid players in the league.

Winning the Premier League was probably compensation for his not so great performances, again, maybe next week.

Jack Grealish goes to ground
Jack Grealish goes to ground Pulse Live Uganda

Player number 4 from Manchester United. The Frenchman was signed from Real Madrid with very high expectations to improve Manchester United's defense, as well as pairing the highly criticized Harry Maguire.

It is a move that has however not brought great joy for all involved, as United finished outside the top 4. Probably 2022/23 under Ten Hag?

Raphael Varane will find Manchester United gives him the challenge he probably needed after years of success with Real Madrid said Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Raphael Varane will find Manchester United gives him the challenge he probably needed after years of success with Real Madrid said Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer AFP

Sancho's move to Manchester United was one of the most dragged out transfer dealings and when it eventually happened, it was pretty much an open secret.

Sancho is the third Manchester United player on this list, and although he had a brilliant time at Dortmund, he hasn't been able to deliver as much at Manchester United, but going into the new season, expectations will definitely be high.

Jadon Sancho scored a sublime finish to get United back in the game
Jadon Sancho scored a sublime finish to get United back in the game Imago

The Manchester United shot stopper is at number 3. Although he draws criticism for his inability to be a ball playing goalkeeper, it is impossible to deny how fantastic he is when it comes to shot stopping.

He has one of the highest saves made in the league - factoring the defense in front of him. The Spaniard shows just how good he is on some days.

Not every United fan will be happy to see him back but David de Gea doesn't look bothered.
Not every United fan will be happy to see him back but David de Gea doesn't look bothered. AFP

The Belgian is at number 2. Undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League at this time, and a huge driving force under Pep Guardiola, De Bruyne signed a new contract to keep him at City, and it's no surprise - every club wants to keep their best player.

Kevin de Bruyne models Manchester City's away kit for the new season
Kevin de Bruyne models Manchester City's away kit for the new season Manchester City

Signed by Manchester United in 2021, Ronaldo being the highest paid player in the Premier League is less of a surprise.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo pulse senegal

Having been the highest paid player in the Serie A, his acquisition by Manchester United meant revenue boost of the field, especially and that was exactly what happened. As well as having a historic comeback to United, it is less of a surprise he's well paid.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.

    Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

  • William Saliba looks as calm as ever under heavy pressure.

    Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

    Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
2022/23 SEASON PREVIEW

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer
TRANSFERS

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea