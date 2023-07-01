ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

U-23 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan lambast Black Meteors after elimination

Reymond Awusei Johnson

EX Black Star forward, Asamoah Gyan has criticized Black Meteors players following their elimination from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

In a Twitter post shared by the ex-Ghana captain, he lambasted the young players for their unenthusiastic attitude and lack of team play on the pitch during the clash against Guinea leading to the team's exit from the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“What I saw in this Black Meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM. Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking they can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH”

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were dashed now been postponed for another four years after a disappointing draw against Guinea.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Asamoah Gyan

    U-23 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan lambast Black Meteors after elimination

  • Black Meteors

    U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors booted out of tournament after Guinea draw

  • Annor Walker

    Samartex part ways with coach Annor Walker after just a season

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

5 things that made Christian Atsu a human angel

Video: Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton help to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding

Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass

Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass