In a Twitter post shared by the ex-Ghana captain, he lambasted the young players for their unenthusiastic attitude and lack of team play on the pitch during the clash against Guinea leading to the team's exit from the competition.
U-23 AFCON: Asamoah Gyan lambast Black Meteors after elimination
EX Black Star forward, Asamoah Gyan has criticized Black Meteors players following their elimination from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
“What I saw in this Black Meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame? SHM. Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking they can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH”
Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were dashed now been postponed for another four years after a disappointing draw against Guinea.
