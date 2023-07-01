ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors booted out of tournament after Guinea draw

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Lackluster Black Meteors were out of luck in their final group game at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, a depressing Black Meteors side was booted out from the competition after drawing with Guinea on Friday night in Tangier.

Black Meteors
Black Meteors

Ibrahim Tanko’s boys needed a win to pip their opponents to a place in the knockout phase but showed a lack of character and spirit exiting the tournament at the group stage with four points out of a possible nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The spirited Guinean side proved to be the superior team, earning a 1-1 draw and advancing to the semi-finals alongside Group A leaders Morocco.

Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were dashed now been postponed for another four years.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black Meteors

    U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors booted out of tournament after Guinea draw

  • Annor Walker

    Samartex part ways with coach Annor Walker after just a season

  • Ibrahim Tanko

    The Black Meteors are mentally psyched to beat Guinea – Ibrahim Tanko

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory

5 things that made Christian Atsu a human angel

Video: Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton help to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa marries Miss Universe Spain in stunning wedding

Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass

Emmanuel Yeboah: How Asamoah Gyan’s ‘prophecy’ about Black Meteors striker came to pass