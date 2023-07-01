Ibrahim Tanko’s boys needed a win to pip their opponents to a place in the knockout phase but showed a lack of character and spirit exiting the tournament at the group stage with four points out of a possible nine.
U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors booted out of tournament after Guinea draw
Lackluster Black Meteors were out of luck in their final group game at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, a depressing Black Meteors side was booted out from the competition after drawing with Guinea on Friday night in Tangier.
The spirited Guinean side proved to be the superior team, earning a 1-1 draw and advancing to the semi-finals alongside Group A leaders Morocco.
Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were dashed now been postponed for another four years.
