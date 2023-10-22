"We need players who can make a difference when called upon" Mo Kudus very close to first Premier League start - David Moyes

Although Kudus has made five appearances as a substitute, he made a significant impact in West Ham's recent match before the international break, scoring his first Premier League goal to secure a point against Newcastle United.

Moyes stated during a press conference on Friday, "He is very close to playing. But to be fair to him, he was close when he arrived. Sometimes players come in at different levels of fitness, and you need time to assess their condition, but Mo could play now, and he has been playing."

He added, "He's been representing Ghana, and his performance as a substitute against Newcastle had a significant impact on us. That's precisely what we need. We require more than eleven players. We need a group of players who, when called upon, can make a difference."

