Team Ghana currently sits on the tally table with three medals, one gold and two silver.
Winnifred Ntumi secures team Ghana's third medal in 2023 African Games
Ghana's weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi claims the nation's third medal at the 2023 African Games by clinching silver in the Women's 49 kg snatch category.
Competing with determination and skill, Ntumi showcased her prowess on the weightlifting stage, securing a well-deserved second-place finish in the snatch event.
The Women's 49 kg snatch event witnessed intense competition, and Ntumi's success underscores her commitment to excellence in her sporting endeavors. Winnifred Ntumi's achievement not only adds a shining medal to Ghana's tally but also exemplifies the dedication and hard work of the nation's athletes on the continental stage.
The achievement not only adds to Ghana's growing medal tally but also highlights the exceptional talent and dedication of the nation's athletes.
As Team Ghana continues its campaign in the 2023 African Games, the anticipation for further achievements is palpable.
