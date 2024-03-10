Winnifred Ntumi secures team Ghana's third medal in 2023 African Games

Competing with determination and skill, Ntumi showcased her prowess on the weightlifting stage, securing a well-deserved second-place finish in the snatch event.

The Women's 49 kg snatch event witnessed intense competition, and Ntumi's success underscores her commitment to excellence in her sporting endeavors. Winnifred Ntumi's achievement not only adds a shining medal to Ghana's tally but also exemplifies the dedication and hard work of the nation's athletes on the continental stage.

