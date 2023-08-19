ADVERTISEMENT
World Athletics Championship: Deborah Acquah fails to book finals in women's long jump

Ghana's national record holder in the long jump event, Deborah Acquah, has failed to book a spot in the final top 12 in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Tough luck for Ghana's Deborah Acquah who could not leap the qualifying mark of 6.80m to earn her a spot, her best attempt came at 6.50m denying her qualification.

Her performance ranks her 18th overall, out of 36.

Acquah is Ghana’s national record holder in the women’s long jump with a jump of 6.94m.

Ghana's team competes next Wednesday, August 23, for the men’s 200m heats featuring James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah excluding Benjamin Azamati who also missed out on the event due to injury.

