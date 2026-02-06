15 Powerful Girl Names from the Bible and Their Meanings

The article explores 15 inspiring girl names from the Bible, such as Joana, Elizabeth, and Rachel, uncover their meanings, and significance for a name full of strength and faith.

Biblical names have endured for generations because they carry deep meanings rooted in faith, strength, wisdom and resilience. Many women in the Bible were leaders, mothers, businesswomen and reformers whose stories continue to inspire modern life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These names are not only beautiful but also rich in character and purpose. Here, we’ve selected 15girl names inspired by the holy book

1. Eve

The first woman mentioned in the bible. As the first woman, Eve represents the beginning of life, motherhood and humanity. The name Eve means to give life, to live, full of life and mother of life

2. Mary

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Ghana, Mary is one name that you can find almost everywhere, in school, church, home - there is one particular person you will find called Mary. It means beloved or wished-for Child. Mary, the mother of Jesus, is a symbol of humility, obedience and grace.

READ ALSO: How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops

3. Sarah

Sarah means Princess. Sarah represents dignity, royalty and the fulfilment of God’s promises, even when hope appears delayed.

4. Esther

Advertisement

Advertisement

Esther means Star. In the bible, she was the most beautiful qeen of Persia. Esther was a courageous queen who saved her people from destruction. Her story symbolises bravery, wisdom and standing firm in the face of adversity.

5. Ruth

Ruth means companion or friend. Ruth’s loyalty and devotion to Naomi highlight faithfulness, love and perseverance through hardship.

6. Rachel

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel means Ewe or Female Sheep. Rachel symbolises beauty, peace, love and devotion. Her story reflects deep emotion, patience and the desire for family.

7. Elizabeth

It means God Is My Oath. Elizabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, represents faith, righteousness and the joy that comes from answered prayers.

8. Joanna

Joanna means God Is Gracious. Joanna was one of the women who supported Jesus’ ministry. Her name reflects generosity, gratitude and quiet strength.

9. Deborah

It means Bee. A prophetess and judge of Israel, Deborah was a powerful leader at a critical time in history. Her name represents authority, diligence and wisdom.

10. Hannah

It means Grace or Favour. Hannah’s story teaches the power of prayer, patience and unwavering faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

11. Rebecca

To Bind or to join, she who unites. Rebecca is remembered for her kindness, hospitality and decisiveness. Rebecca is described in the bible as the wife of Issac and mother of Jacob and Esau.

12. Leah

Leah means weary or delicate, she who has gentle eyes. Leah’s life reflects endurance and inner strength. Though often overlooked, she became a foundational matriarch of Israel.

13. Priscilla

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ancient or Venerable. Priscilla was a respected teacher in the early church, representing wisdom, partnership and leadership.

14. Phoebe

Phoebe means bright or radiant. Phoebe was a trusted servant and leader, known for her reliability and strength of character.

15. Abigail

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meaning: My Father’s Joy. Its origin is in the Hebrew name "Abhigáyil," composed of the elements "abh," meaning "father," and "gil," meaning "rejoice." Abigail was wise and courageous, known for her calm judgement and ability to prevent conflict.

Biblical girl names are more than traditional choices; they carry stories of courage, faith and resilience that remain relevant in modern society.

Choosing such a name can be a way of honouring heritage while inspiring strength and purpose in future generations.