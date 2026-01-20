All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse

A rare sky event will cause the Sun and Moon to line up, creating a stunning visual display. This article explains what an eclipse is, why it happens, and what to expect

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth. Basically, it blocks the Sun’s light from reaching us, either partially or fully. This only occurs during a new moon when the Sun and Moon line up perfectly from our point of view.

The four main types of solar eclipses:

Total – The Moon completely covers the Sun, turning day into temporary night.

Annular – The Moon covers the centre of the Sun, leaving a glowing “ring of fire.”

Partial – Only part of the Sun is blocked.

Hybrid – A rare mix, appearing as total in some places and annular in others.

The 17 February 2026 Eclipse: Ring of Fire

The first solar eclipse of 2026 is happening on Tuesday, 17 February, and it’s already generating excitement among astronomy fans worldwide.

But don’t worry if you’re not a stargazer — we’ll break down everything you need to know in simple terms.

The first eclipse of 2026 will be annular, meaning the Moon won’t cover the Sun completely. Instead, a bright ring of sunlight will shine around the Moon — the famous “ring of fire” effect.

It will create ring of fire for up to two minutes and 20 seconds during which 96% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Where will it be visible?

Mostly over Antarctica, but parts of southern Argentina, Chile, and southern Africa will see a partial eclipse. Will you see it in Ghana? Unfortunately, no — but don’t worry, you can always watch livestreams online!

Why Solar Eclipses Are Amazing

Solar eclipses are some of the most jaw-dropping events you can witness. During a total eclipse: The sky darkens in the middle of the day.

You might even notice the temperature drop slightly.

The Sun’s corona — its outer atmosphere — becomes visible

Even annular eclipses are impressive because of that glowing “ring of fire,” which is a rare and magical sight.

Total Lunar Eclipse in March 2026

On March 3, 2026, there will be a total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely in Earth’s shadow, which can make it appear reddish — often called a “Blood Moon.”

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to look at with the naked eye — no special glasses are needed. This eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, depending on your location.

Another Big Eclipse Later in 2026

2026 doesn’t stop there. On 12 August, there will be a total solar eclipse visible in parts of Europe, Greenland and northern Africa.

For many, this will be the first total eclipse they can see on the continent in decades. So if you’re a fan of celestial shows, 2026 is shaping up to be a stellar year.

How to Watch Safely

Here’s a super important tip: never look directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse. Doing so can seriously damage your eyes. Safe ways to watch include: Eclipse glasses (officially certified)

Pinhole projectorsSolar filters for telescopes or binoculars

And yes, normal sunglasses do not count.

Even if you can’t see the first solar eclipse of 2026 from your city, it’s still an exciting celestial event to know about. Solar eclipses are a reminder of how dynamic our universe is and how perfectly the Sun, Moon and Earth align to create something truly spectacular.