Asantehene urges parties in Bawku conflict to embrace peace as mediation ends

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the warring factions in the long-running Bawku conflict to embrace peace and begin preparing their supporters for a permanent end to violence, reminding them that they are “one people” who should not be at war.

His call comes after months of mediation in the protracted chieftaincy dispute, which formally concluded this week.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 1, 2025, the Asantehene presided over a landmark face-to-face meeting between delegations from the Mamprusi and Kusasi factions—his first joint engagement with both sides since the mediation began.

A statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Kofi Badu, expressed gratitude to both groups for their maturity throughout the process. The King, the statement noted, emphasised that peaceful coexistence is inevitable and urged the leadership to start “preparing the minds of their supporters” for a decisive end to all forms of violence and disorder.

The meeting, held in the Jubilee Hall, brought together a 30-member delegation led by Chief Tarana John Wuni Grunah on behalf of the Naayiri, Overlord of Mamprugu. Naba Tambis Baalug of Pusiga led the delegation representing the Bawku Naaba and the Kusasi people. Former MP Cletus Avoka and Dr Issah served as spokespersons for the Kusasi and Mamprusi groups, respectively.

Monday’s session came after months of separate hearings during which the Asantehene listened extensively to arguments from both sides in a bid to help resolve a conflict that has cost lives, destroyed livelihoods and displaced countless residents in the Bawku Traditional Area.

According to the Palace, the final engagement was cordial, with both factions acknowledging their shared heritage and the senselessness of the violence that has persisted for years.

The Asantehene is now expected to compile his findings and recommendations for presentation to President John Dramani Mahama.

“His Majesty announced that he would submit his report with his proposals to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama in the next few days,” the statement said, adding that the King hopes the President will “act expeditiously” to convene a formal meeting of all parties to announce the outcome of the mediation.

The Bawku conflict is a long-running chieftaincy and ethnic dispute in the Upper East Region of Ghana. It mainly involves the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, who both lay claim to the Bawku chieftaincy.