Belinda Dzattah’s journey of personal reinvention: A story of grit, growth, and triumph

The turning point for BELINDA DZATTAH’s weight loss journey came when she realized that she was postponing her best self. “I will start next month”, she kept saying, until one day she boldly asked herself, “what if next month never comes?” That question right there changed everything!

She is a Ghanaian-born creative, entrepreneur, and storyteller currently based in the United States; her weight loss story is one that will inspire a lot of people, infuse many with so much possibility that if she can do it, they can.

The actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, and philanthropist motivation to do something about her weight came from a very honest place, where she realized that she wasn’t feeling her best physically, mentally and emotionally. She was building businesses, pursuing acting, working my 9 to 5 job, showing up for everyone else, but she wasn’t fully showing up for herself — she wanted alignment.

She wanted to feel strong in her body, disciplined in her habits, and proud of the woman she saw in the mirror. For the student of New York Film Academy, it wasn’t just about weight loss, it was about becoming the highest version of herself.

You’d agree with us that moving from obese to slimming means actively reducing body fat — usually from a body mass index over thirty to a lower, healthier range — through sustainable lifestyle changes like improved diet, increased physical activity, and, in some cases, medical intervention. For Bel, aside diet and exercise changes, structure worked best for her as she focused on portion control, high-protein meals, reducing processed foods, and being intentional about hydration. Unlike some who have gone down this path, she didn’t starve herself, rather she educated herself. Yes she exercised by combining strength training, incline walking, consistency over intensity; above all, she chose sustainability over extremes.

In her journey, the biggest challenge wasn’t the gym, it was mastering her mind through consistency — as there were days she was exhausted from either work, building her brand, or handling life, and the last thing she wanted to do was work out or meal prep. Also emotional eating was also something she had to confront honestly.

Belinda’s confidence was sometimes dependent on external validation, but now, she can beat her chest and say that it is now internal as her confidence didn’t just increase but has stabilized. She feels lighter physically, and mentally she walks into rooms differently, auditions differently, and speaks differently — you can nod in unison that this transformation has given her ownership of discipline that builds unshakable confidence.

Many may quiz as to how the curator of Bels African Spices do maintains her weight now, right? Discipline! She still enjoys food but balances it. She stays active, monitors her portions, and prioritizes movement weekly. As part of her new identity, ‘discipline’ is non-negotiable.

In all this, the mental shift has surprise her the most, as she didn’t expect how much clearer her thinking would become. Weight loss sharpened her across all areas, from business, acting, spirituality - it spilled into everything.

In that vein, she would want to advise those who want to or have started their own journey to focus on progress, not perfection. And most importantly, they should not embark on it because of pressure but for the sincerity that they deserve to feel good in their bodies.

This journey has brought freedom and changed her daily life’s energy; for example for the first time she wore an outfit that she had avoided for years, she felt completely comfortable in it — she felt strong and secure.

For anyone going through weight loss processes, you know that setbacks are part of it all, so instead of quitting, one needs to adjust, sometimes increase movement, sometimes rest, sometimes reevaluate your diet — but never abandon yourself.

For this woman of faith, resilience, and reinvention, her initial goal of physical lose of weight change as she progressed in her journey, it later became that of longevity, strength, and discipline.

Now it’s about maintaining health for the long term, especially as she balances entrepreneurship and a demanding creative career.

In this journey, Belinda has come across different personalities who have been supportive, some skeptical, some projecting their own insecurities, etc, but she has come to terms with the simple truth that transformation makes people uncomfortable sometimes, thus, she doesn’t argue with results, but rather stay focused on her purpose.

Many may wonder what investment one can make during weight loss journey, it is arguably simple — not money, not programs, but discipline.

Choosing herself daily even when it was inconvenient has been the greatest return on investment. It didn’t just change her body, it elevated her standards in every area of her life.