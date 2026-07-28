Advertisement

Brazilian futsal player banned for 5 years after violently kicking opponent in the head (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 07:03 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
A Brazilian women's futsal player has been banned for five years after repeatedly kicking an opponent in the head during a match in Ceará. The violent incident forced the game to be abandoned and is now under police investigation.
Advertisement

  • Brazilian futsal player Lara do Nascimento Costa has been banned for five years after repeatedly kicking an opponent in the head during a women's tournament match in Ceará.

  • The violent incident forced the match to be abandoned, while Costa's team, As Resenhas, was expelled from the competition by the Liga Desportiva de Eusébio.

  • Police have launched an investigation into the assault, while both injured players received medical treatment and are recovering at home.

Advertisement

A Brazilian women's futsal player has been banned for 5 years after violently attacking an opponent during a match in the Eusébio Municipal Women's Futsal Championship in Ceará, Brazil, according to reports.

READ ALSO: NFF condemns racist abuse of Esther Okoronkwo after Morocco hotel theft incident

Advertisement

The incident occurred during the opening match of the tournament when Lara do Nascimento Costa, who was playing for As Resenhas, launched a reckless challenge on Ana Julia Alencar of Projeto RDJ Esport Feminino.

Video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Costa sliding into Alencar before she kicked the fallen player twice in the head.

READ ALSO: Here are 10 interesting facts about WAFCON you probably didn't know

She then punched another Projeto RDJ player who tried to intervene which sparked chaotic scenes.

Alencar, the player who was kicked in the head was treated by medical personnel before being taken to hospital. She and the teammate who was punched were later discharged and are recovering at home, according to officials from Projeto RDJ Esport Feminino.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Cote d’Ivoire thrash Burkina Faso to make a perfect WAFCON 2026 return

The Municipality of Eusébio condemned the incident, noting that, violence and unsporting behaviours were unacceptable.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com
News
28.07.2026
Relief for Ghanaians as GPRTU suspends proposed 30% fare increment
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/ShattaWale]
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Shatta Wale reveals why he and Burna Boy stopped speaking (VIDEO)
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
News
28.07.2026
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
News
28.07.2026
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Adwoa Safo insists late father's funeral will proceed despite family dispute
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
News
28.07.2026
3 African countries that have never borrowed from the IMF; see list