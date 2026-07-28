Brazilian futsal player banned for 5 years after violently kicking opponent in the head (video)

A Brazilian women's futsal player has been banned for five years after repeatedly kicking an opponent in the head during a match in Ceará. The violent incident forced the game to be abandoned and is now under police investigation.

Brazilian futsal player Lara do Nascimento Costa has been banned for five years after repeatedly kicking an opponent in the head during a women's tournament match in Ceará.

The violent incident forced the match to be abandoned, while Costa's team, As Resenhas, was expelled from the competition by the Liga Desportiva de Eusébio.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault, while both injured players received medical treatment and are recovering at home.

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A Brazilian women's futsal player has been banned for 5 years after violently attacking an opponent during a match in the Eusébio Municipal Women's Futsal Championship in Ceará, Brazil, according to reports.

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The incident occurred during the opening match of the tournament when Lara do Nascimento Costa, who was playing for As Resenhas, launched a reckless challenge on Ana Julia Alencar of Projeto RDJ Esport Feminino.

Video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Costa sliding into Alencar before she kicked the fallen player twice in the head.

She then punched another Projeto RDJ player who tried to intervene which sparked chaotic scenes.

Alencar, the player who was kicked in the head was treated by medical personnel before being taken to hospital. She and the teammate who was punched were later discharged and are recovering at home, according to officials from Projeto RDJ Esport Feminino.

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The Municipality of Eusébio condemned the incident, noting that, violence and unsporting behaviours were unacceptable.