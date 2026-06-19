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Complete Farmer has officially launched a refreshed digital platform aimed at improving how key players across the agricultural value chain connect, collaborate and access opportunities.

The platform introduces two key solutions - CF Grower and CF Buyer - designed to support farmers, buyers, aggregators and agribusinesses through a more connected and technology-driven ecosystem. The launch marks a significant step in Complete Farmer’s efforts to position itself as a digital infrastructure partner for smarter and more efficient agriculture in Ghana and beyond.

Complete Farmer launches refreshed digital platform to strengthen agricultural value chain

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Complete Farmer, Desmond Koney, has outlined the company's vision to make agriculture more inclusive and accessible through the launch of its refreshed digital platform. Speaking at the launch event, Koney said the initiative is aimed at changing perceptions of farming and encouraging greater participation across the agricultural value chain. “We want to be able to change the narrative of what a smallholder farmer looks like,” he said. “We want to change the narrative to one where farming becomes everyone's lifestyle. Through this platform, we want everyone to be a farmer. I can be a farmer, you can be a farmer, and we have buyers here who are looking for you to become a farmer as well.”

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Complete Farmer launches refreshed digital platform to strengthen agricultural value chain

Koney explained that the Complete Farmer platform serves as a marketplace that connects growers with buyers, links farmers to agricultural input providers, and provides access to financing opportunities. Emphasising the importance of collaboration, he noted: “The power is not on either side alone. The power is between the connection that we create together.” He added that the platform has been designed to reduce friction and create stronger connections throughout the agricultural ecosystem.

Complete Farmer launches refreshed digital platform to strengthen agricultural value chain

The CF Grower platform has been developed to provide farmers with access to planning tools, agricultural guidance, quality inputs and market opportunities. The solution is intended to help growers improve productivity, strengthen planning and become more prepared to meet market demands. Meanwhile, CF Buyer has been designed to assist buyers, traders, aggregators, procurement teams and agribusinesses in connecting with verified growers and sourcing produce more reliably. The platform offers greater sourcing visibility, quality assurance and structured procurement processes to help businesses build consistent supply chains.

Complete Farmer launches refreshed digital platform to strengthen agricultural value chain

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According to Complete Farmer, agriculture remains one of the most important contributors to livelihoods, food security and economic growth. However, many actors within the sector continue to encounter barriers relating to access, coordination and market reliability. The company believes digital technology can help address these challenges by creating stronger links between farmers and buyers while improving the flow of information and opportunities throughout the agricultural ecosystem. The launch brought together stakeholders from agriculture, government, business, technology, development organisations and the media to experience the platform and gain a deeper understanding of its capabilities.

Complete Farmer launches refreshed digital platform to strengthen agricultural value chain

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the Grower and Buyer solutions, engage with the Complete Farmer team and discuss opportunities for strategic collaboration aimed at advancing digital agriculture. With the introduction of the refreshed platform, Complete Farmer hopes to contribute to a more connected, transparent and efficient agricultural sector, while supporting sustainable growth across the value chain.