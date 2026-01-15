Does satan truly hold power over believers? Queen Liz explores faith and free will

Getting educated around faith, spirituality and doctrinal matters this week on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, with host Elizabeth Essuman affectionately called Queen Liz along side Pan Africanist, Avraham Ben Moshe, promises to be mouthwatering. They bring to you another intellectual discourse cum open-minded topic, one that leaves everyone including the hypocritical religious upstarts and misguided elements around to do some digging deep, reflect and have a take-home pack of food for thought.

On this episode, the question lingers if Satan actually have power over humans in Islam — or is his influence mostly whispers, temptation, and deception? Albeit some scholars think that Satan has influence and power, but it's strictly limited by Allah's permission, and he has no actual authority or power over true believers who rely on Allah.

Queen Liz and Avraham Ben Moshe break down what the Qur’an and authentic teachings say about Shayṭān (Iblīs) — what he can do, what he can’t do, and why personal choice, discipline, and faith matter more than fear. How he exploits human weaknesses is also touched upon.

Viewers and subscribers alike are in for an educational journey of knowing the limits of Satan’s influence over a believer, why the dhikr protection prayer is a lifestyle and not a panic button; plus practical ways to strengthen your mind, heart, and iman daily.

This episode brings everyone clarity to the very simple things that ought to be known.

