Emiliano Martinez undergoes successful jaw surgery after injury scare against Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez confirms successful surgery after a collision against Everton, saying he hopes to return in a few weeks.

Emiliano Martinez says his operation went well after he was injured during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton.

The goalkeeper suffered a concussion after colliding with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and was taken to hospital.

Mike Penders replaced Martinez as Chelsea kept a clean sheet, but Martinez’s exact return date remains unconfirmed.

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Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone surgery following a serious injury during his side’s 2-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Emiliano Martinez after undergoing surgery

The Argentina international confirmed that the operation was successful in a message posted on Instagram on Sunday, October 18, thanking fans for their support and expressing optimism about his recovery.

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“Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We'll be back in a few weeks,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was injured in the second half after colliding with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite while attempting to defend a free-kick into Chelsea’s penalty area.

READ ALSO: Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez's injury

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🚨Here is the bad injury for Martinez Chelsea goalkeeper today against Everton 🤕🏥 https://t.co/szgib9hwvp — Madridistagoal (@Madridiatagol) October 17, 2026

Martinez received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Martinez had suffered a concussion and a jaw injury.

Martinez’s injury forced Alonso to introduce Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders, who made his Premier League debut after replacing the injured Argentine.

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The 21-year-old helped Chelsea maintain their clean sheet as they secured all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Pedro Neto scored twice, including a goal in the second half, to give Chelsea a 2-0 victory.