England beat France in 10-goal thriller to win FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze

Match between FRANCE and ENGLAND, valid for the 3rd and 4th place match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball held at Miami Stadium, in Miami, on the afternoon of this Saturday, July 18 , (Photo: Eduardo Carmim Photo Premium SPP)

Match between FRANCE and ENGLAND, valid for the 3rd and 4th place match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball held at Miami Stadium, in Miami, on the afternoon of this Saturday, July 18 , (Photo: Eduardo Carmim Photo Premium SPP)

England ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in style, defeating France in a breathtaking 10-goal thriller to claim the bronze medal. Bukayo Saka inspired the Three Lions, while Kylian Mbappé broke World Cup records in a dramatic contest.

England claimed the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff with a sensational 6-4 victory over France in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament, sealing their first-ever bronze medal at the competition.

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The thrilling encounter in Miami also marked a disappointing end to Didier Deschamps' successful 14-year reign as France head coach, as Les Bleus fell short despite an inspired second-half fightback led by Kylian Mbappé.

Despite the absence of key stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham from the starting lineup, England wasted no time asserting their dominance.

Stand-in captain Declan Rice opened the scoring inside three minutes after intercepting a misplaced pass before firing a stunning long-range strike into the bottom corner.

England doubled their advantage before the 20-minute mark when Ezri Konsa powered home a header from Rice's corner.

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France struggled defensively throughout the opening half, and England continued to pile on the pressure. After a swift counterattack involving Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal winger made it 3-0 by finishing from close range.

Just before halftime, Saka grabbed his second of the game after being brilliantly played through by Eberechi Eze, giving England a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

France emerged from the interval with renewed determination after Deschamps introduced four substitutes.

Kylian Mbappé sparked the comeback by finishing calmly after being set up by Michael Olise, extending his lead in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

The Real Madrid forward then turned provider, assisting substitute Bradley Barcola to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

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Mbappé struck again moments later after another excellent pass from Olise, scoring his 22nd FIFA World Cup goal to become the competition's all-time leading scorer, overtaking Lionel Messi. His brace also made him the first player since Gerd Müller in 1970 to score 10 goals in a single World Cup.

Just as France looked capable of completing an unlikely comeback, England were awarded a penalty after Djed Spence was brought down inside the area by Malo Gusto.

Saka calmly converted from the spot to complete his hat-trick and restore England's two-goal cushion.

Although Ousmane Dembélé scored deep into stoppage time to make it 5-4, England had the final word.

Substitute Jude Bellingham broke clear on the counterattack and finished clinically to make it 6-4, scoring his seventh goal of the tournament and confirming England's best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

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The victory gives England their first-ever success in a FIFA World Cup third-place playoff and provides a positive end to Thomas Tuchel's side after their semi-final disappointment.